One dead after Martin Highway crash west of I-95

PALM CITY — An 80-year-old man died after attempting to make a U-Turn and colliding with a sports car on Southwest Martin Highway, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The collision took place West of Florida's Turnpike on the 5500 block of Southwest Martin Highway, according to Lt. Indiana Miranda of the FHP.

The man who died was driving a Lexus sedan and attempted to turn from the westbound lanes to the east, according to FHP.

The other man was driving a Mustang east and T-boned the sedan as it attempted to make a U-Turn on Southwest Martin Highway, FHP investigators said in a news release.

The man was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and died there, according to the release.

No other information was available. The FHP did not identify the man or the area where he lives, citing his right to privacy under the state's Marsy's law passed by voters in 2018.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to offer crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers. Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim and to law enforcement officers.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm focusing on Martin County. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: One dead after Martin Highway crash west of I95