One dead in Mauritius as Cyclone Belal sweeps across Indian Ocean

At least one person has died in Mauritius as powerful winds and rains from tropical storm Belal caused havoc across the Indian Ocean. Thousands of people remain without power or water on the nearby French island of Réunion after the cyclone hit there a day earlier.

The storm hit close to the southern coast of Mauritius on Tuesday morning and is now heading eastwards out into the Indian Ocean.

But cyclonic winds and high waves are expected to remain a danger and residents have been warned to stay away from the sea or beaches.

Temporarily issuing a maximum cyclone alert, the government ordered all residents to stay indoors until Tuesday afternoon and closed the country's international airport until further notice.

The storm brought torrential rain, flash floods and winds of over 100 kilometres an hour, with the effects felt even before it hit directly.

The Central Electricity Board said 8,400 people in Mauritius, which has a population of almost 1.3 million, were without power.

Photos shared on social media showed streets in the capital, Port-Louis, streaming with water and several cars submerged or piled up.

Police said the body of a motorcyclist was found on a flooded highway on Monday, the victim of a road accident.

Réunion lifts alert

Cyclone Belal also led to one death on Réunion, killing a homeless person who had not found shelter.

The island, an overseas department of France, lifted its red alert on Tuesday but authorities are still encouraging residents to stay home when possible.

Meanwhile 42 percent of residents are without internet and 40 percent of mobile phone masts are out of action.



