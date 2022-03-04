One dead in midday shooting off Hoke Street in East Gadsden; police following leads

Gadsden police are following leads and looking for more after a young man was shot and killed at midday Friday within sight of a busy East Gadsden street.

The victim in the shooting was not immediately identified while family notification continued. Police did not have an age for the victim. "He was young," Capt. Bobby Jackson said.

Capt. Scott Entrekin was one of a large number of officers on the scene in the aftermath of the shooting. He said officers didn't know much yet, but were following up on what leads they had.

"Of the people who were out in the area, they heard something, but they didn't see it," Entrekin said. "We don't know what led up to it."

Gadsden police are pictured Friday at the scene of a shooting in East Gadsden that left one person dead.

A 911 call came in at 12:06 p.m., he said, that someone had been shot. The victim was found on the roadway of an alley that runs off alongside the building at 101 Hoke St., bordered by the railroad track.

Some family members were on the scene, among many watching as police processed the scene, taking photos and looking for evidence. They did not want to talk about the incident.

Some in the area referred to a "shoot-out"; still another in the area said it was a drive-by shooting. In the hours just after the incident, police didn't know.

Entrekin said as far as officers have determined, the victim did not appear to be armed; he said they did not find a weapon in his possession at the scene.

Gadsden firefighters were on the scene to assist, and helped clean the roadway where the shooting occurred after the crimes scene had been examined. Chief Deputy District Attorney Marcus Reid responded, as did the Coroner's Office.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden police investigate fatal shooting just off East Gadsden street