One dead in Mira Mesa house fire

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed in a house fire Friday in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, authorities said.

The blaze occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Eridanus Court, Mark Reece, a battalion chief with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD), told FOX 5.

Firefighters battled a heavy fire in the second floor bedroom of a two-story home, per SDFD. When they extinguished the fire, first responders found a deceased person.

Thanh Nguyen lives in the home, but he was at work when the fire happened. He says his wife called him to rush home when the fire happened.

Nguyen said four other tenants live in the home, as well as his wife and five-year-old daughter. He confirmed one of the tenants, who Nguyen said had just got back from the hospital Friday, died in the fire.

Another tenant said the tenant who died had a walker and couldn’t walk too well.

The fire is currently under investigation.

