One dead in Motel 6 shooting in Vernon

Jun. 28—VERNON — Police have arrested a Hartford man who they say committed a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon at the Motel 6 at 51 Hartford Turnpike.

According to Sgt. Robert Marra, Alvin Waugh, 31, of Hartford, is facing charges of murder, criminal use of a weapon, use of a firearm for a felony, carrying a firearm without a permit, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree reckless endangerment, and risk of injury.

The victim has been identified as Zeshan Chaudhry, 30, of Vernon, Marra said.

Marra said the shooting was an isolated incident and police are not searching for additional suspects.

Waugh was being held in lieu of a $5 million bond and was due to appear at Vernon Superior Court this morning.

A LinkedIn social media page associated with Chaudhry lists him as the co-founder and CEO of Munchies Food Stores, and a Yelp online review page lists a business with that name with an address of 20 E. Main St. However, Economic Development Coordinator Shaun Gately said he was not aware of a business with that name in town.

Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said this morning that Vernon has "an outstanding police department that works vigorously to investigate any and all crimes in our community" and remains committed to ensuring public safety and communicating with the public.

"We make no qualms about sharing this information," he said. "We want the public to know we will investigate and bring to justice those who commit crimes in our community."

Mayor Daniel Champagne could not be immediately reached for comment in time for this story.

