One dead after motorcycle, pickup crash in Stuart

STUART ― One person died after a motorcycle and pickup crashed on Northwest Dixie Highway near Northwest Australian Street Monday night, according to Stuart police.

What Happened: Police responded to a reported crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck on Northwest Dixie Highway around 8:48 p.m. Monday, said Lt. Michael Gerwan.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Gerwan said. No other injuries were reported. The police lieutenant declined to release information on the motorcyclist or the pickup driver.

Police Investigation: Gerwan said he had no information available on what happened during the crash.

He said the crash was not being treated as a hit-and-run crash. But the police lieutenant said he could not comment on whether drugs or alcohol were suspected to be a factor in the crash.

"It's investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division, which is standard practice," Gerwan said. "So, they reconstruct the crash, and they go through everything to determine the cause."

