One dead in Mount Airy shooting Saturday

A man is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Mount Airy, according to Cincinnati police.

Police responded to the 5800 block of Pameleen Court around 11 p.m. to a report of a person shot.

They found Jacoby Donaldson, 20, suffering from a gunshot wound. Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the scene and the victim was determined dead.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about Donaldson's death is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

