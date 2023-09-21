Bus carrying high school band rolls over in New York state, killing at least one

(Reuters) - A bus carrying members of a high school band rolled over and crashed on a highway in New York state on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring numerous others.

The person killed was an adult, according to NBC's New York affiliate, citing an unnamed source familiar with the situation.

Few official details were immediately available. The crash occurred along Interstate 84 near the town of Wawayanda, about 75 miles (120 km) northwest of New York City near the border with New Jersey. The New York State Police said in a posting on social media that the highway was closed at that point.

The bus was carrying members of a high school band from Farmingdale, New York, in Nassau County on a trip to a band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania, according to a statement from the Farmingdale School District posted by local media.

"Police and emergency responders (are) on the scene, as well as district administration," the statement said. It gave no further details.

At least 46 people were hurt, five of them critically, and most of the victims were young people, an NBC affiliate television station reported.

"I have been briefed on the tragedy in Orange County where a bus filled with high school students was involved in an accident, leading to injuries and one fatality," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Rescue authorities in Orange County, New York, said they were dealing with a "bus rollover" that they described as a "mass casualty" incident, without providing details.

Footage from the scene showed the bus had a logo for Regency Buses, a regional bus line that serves New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

