One dead near local convenience store, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Oakwood Street for a shooting just after 10 p.m. on Friday.

Police found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time and it is an ongoing investigation.

