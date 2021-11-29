One dead in neighbor dispute near Westmoreland
A man is dead after a Nov. 27 dispute between neighbors turned violent on Charles Brown Road near Westmoreland.
Sumner County deputies were called to the scene at about 2 p.m.
Investigators said David McDaniel fatally shot Brian Cummins after Cummins entered McDaniel's property uninvited, according to a statement from the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.
The incident followed an exchange between Cummins and McDaniel on the property.
Cummins was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, deputies said.
McDaniel has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and is being held in the Sumner County Jail on $235,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 15.
No other details were provided.
