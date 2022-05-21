One dead, eight injured in San Bernardino party shooting

(ABC7)

One person is dead and eight are injured after gunfire erupted in a large crowd of partygoers in San Bernardino, California.

The shooting took place just before midnight on Friday.

A witness told ABC7 that she saw teenagers who appeared to be gathered for a graduation party at a hookah bar near the corner of North Palm and Highland Avenue.

She said after the initial shooting a vehicle pulled into the gas station where she was pumping gas and a person inside opened fire there shooting two girls. The witness requested to not be identified.

A statement from police confirmed the crowd of people was in the area attending a party.

There was a massive response from law enforcement which remained on-site on Saturday morning.

One report says the deceased is a 20-year-old male whose identity has not yet been officially confirmed.

1 person was killed, 8 others shot at a party in Highland in #SanBernardino County last night. SBPD says they’re looking for the suspect(s).

(Police initially said 10 victims)

Stay w/ @NBCLA for updates. pic.twitter.com/ZPo9LrTKTf — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) May 21, 2022

Several of the wounded transported themselves to local hospitals and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting is so far unknown.