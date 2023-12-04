14-year-old dies in north Charlotte shooting, second homicide of the night: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teen has lost their life after a shooting late Sunday night, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Paramedics pronounced one person dead, according to the Mecklenburg EMS agency (MEDIC).

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Just after 8 p.m. on December 3, detectives announced they were investigating a homicide in the 400 block of Keswick Avenue. Police later confirmed that a 14-year-old was the victim.

The announcement came just minutes after CMPD said they were also investigating a homicide on Snow Lane.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.