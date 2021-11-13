One dead after North Fort Myers mobile home park shooting, LCSO says

A North Fort Myers man was found dead after Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at River's Edge mobile home park.

Deputies responded Friday evening to 1064 North Tamiami Trail and located an unresponsive male victim with gunshot wounds, officials confirm. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting at the River’s Edge mobile home park in North Fort Myers.



This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.



Detectives with the LCSO Major Crime Unit has assumed investigative responsibilities. The incident has been confirmed to be a homicide, the LCSO said in a press release.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: shooting at North Fort Myers mobile home park leaves one dead