One dead in North Tampa shooting

TAMPA — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in North Tampa late Wednesday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots heard in the 900 block of E Annie St. about 11:15 p.m. found a man in his early 20s dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Tampa police.

Officers detained a suspect in the shooting and detectives were working to determine what happened and whether that person will face criminal charges.

No other information has been released. Police asked anyone with information to call 813-231-6130.

