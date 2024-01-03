Man shot and killed in Miami shooting, police say. Investigation shuts down streets

Several streets are shut down after a man in his 20s was shot and killed in Overtown on Wednesday morning, Miami police said.

The shooting happened around 10:49 a.m. in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street, Miami police said in an email. No one had been arrested as of 1 p.m.

Northwest Sixth Street is shut down between Fifth and Seventh avenues, Michael Vega, a police spokesman, said on X, formerly Twitter.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a police investigation, we have closed NW 6 Street between NW 5 and 7 Avenues. Please avoid those areas. MV pic.twitter.com/Hn3dJknUra — Mike Vega (@PIO_Vega) January 3, 2024

Police are asking people to avoid the area as detectives investigate.

This article will be updated when more information is available..