One dead after officer exchanges gunfire with man inside of a Madison Kwik Trip, police say

A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with Madison police inside of a Kwik Trip on the city's east side Friday.

According to Assistant Chief of Police Matt Tye, people were inside of the store when the man entered the store.

Madison police were in the area searching for a suspect wanted in a homicide earlier this week.

"Madison police officers were involved in a confrontation inside the store with a man holding a handgun," Tye said Friday evening at a news conference.

Both the armed man and an officer fired shots, Tye said. Another officer attempted to use a stun gun.

Tye said he wasn't able to say whether anyone was in the store during the gunfire, but could confirm people were in the store when the man entered the gas station.

The man was eventually located inside of a bathroom at the gas station, Tye said. It's unclear if he died from a self-inflicted gunshot or from officer's gunfire.

It's unclear if the man is indeed the suspect wanted in a homicide, as police are waiting for identification from the Dane County Medical Examiner.

The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave as is routine.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice also are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated.

