One dead, officer in hospital after shooting

Jun. 16—WOLCOTT — A man wanted on a warrant is dead and an officer was taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted during service of the warrant.

The incident, which happened around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, remains under investigation.

According to the Indiana State Police, Lafayette Post, deputies with the White County Sheriff's Department, the Monon Town Marshal and a Wolcott Town Deputy Marshal attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Perry Boyd, 56, of Wolcott.

While at the residence in the 400 block of West Anderson Street, Boyd retreated into the home, the ISP stated. After deputies made entry into the residence, an exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and Boyd took place.

A Wolcott Town Marshal and Boyd were both struck. Medical aid was rendered to both until EMS arrived.

The marshal was then transported to a Lafayette-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His name will not be released at this time.

Boyd was taken by EMS to a Monticello hospital for airlift to a different facility. However, Boyd died upon arrival at the hospital, the ISP stated.

This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation by the ISP. Once the criminal investigation is complete, the investigation will be turned over to the White County Prosecutor's Office for review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed.

According to court documents, the warrant for Boyd's arrest in a misdemeanor battery case was issued by White Superior Court on June 11.

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150