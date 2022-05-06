One dead in officer-involved shooting in Albertville

The Marshall County Coroner's Office is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Albertville, according to a Facebook post Thursday from Coroner Cody Nugent.

One person is confirmed dead. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe, in cooperation with Albertville police and the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, according to Albertville Chief J.T. Cartee.

The coroner's office will be working with the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in the investigation, Nugent said.

