One dead after officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

Aug. 25—FAIRMONT — One man is dead after federal marshals and other law enforcement attempted to make an arrest in Nutter Fort.

"At approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement agencies were involved in an officer-involved shooting during a fugitive investigation that resulted in a fatality in Nutter Fort, West Virginia," said a prepared statement from the Clarksburg U.S. Marshals Office. "Preliminary information indicates that during the arrest attempt, the subject produced a firearm."

According to the statement, more than one officer discharged their firearms and struck the individual.

"Officers immediately rendered first aid until emergency medical services arrived; however, the man succumbed to his injuries," said the press release. "No law enforcement officers or other persons were injured during the incident."

The investigation has been turned over to the West Virginia State Police. The name of the man who was struck by police has not been released pending notification of first of kin. No information was given about what type of charges the individual was wanted on or the jurisdiction from which the charges originated.