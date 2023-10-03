One dead, one arrested in Monday shootings

Oct. 3—Two separate shootings on Monday left one person dead and another in jail, according to the Meridian Police Department.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said officers responded about 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of 24th Street after receiving a call about an unconscious man covered in blood. The victim, 65-year-old Billy Mitchell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stevens said 44-year-old Pretoria Holt turned herself in to authorities and is charged with murder in connection with Mitchell's death. Bond was set at $1 million.

In a separate shooting, officers responded to the 2700 block of 29th Avenue about 3 a.m. Monday where a man had been shot, Stevens said. The victim's injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police have determined the shooting was an isolated incident and the victim and shooter knew each other.

Investigations into both shootings are ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Police Department at 601-842-7072 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com