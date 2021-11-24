One dead, one arrested in north Abilene stabbing early Wednesday; eighth killing in 2021

Abilene police said a 42-year-old man died in a stabbing early Wednesday.

Police said Matthew Charles Fouse, of Lubbock, died after being stabbed multiple times in the 1200 block of Ash Street at about 2:39 a.m. Wednesday.

Geovanta Martinez, 18, of New Mexico, was arrested in the 1300 block of Mesquite Street shortly after the killing, police said. He is charged with first-degree murder and is in Taylor County Jail custody.

Upon finding Fouse at the scene, police said, he was transported to the hospital for emergency care. He died in the hospital.

The death of Fouse is the eighth homicide in Abilene this year, compared to three in 2020 and six in 2019.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: One dead, one arrested in north Abilene stabbing early Wednesday