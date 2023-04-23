One dead, one arrested after Saturday shooting in Lacey near Hawks Prairie, police say

One person died and another was arrested after a Saturday evening shooting in the Hawks Prairie area of Lacey, police say.

The incident occurred before 6:12 p.m. in a parking lot on the 2500-block of Marvin Road Northeast, near the roundabout that connects Britton Parkway and Willamette Drive, according to a news release.

Dispatch received reports of a “traffic-related disturbance” in the area and a man with a gunshot wound. Lacey police and medics responded to the scene and found a 43-year-old Lacey man, per the release.

Medics transported the wounded man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, per the release.

Lacey police say they arrested a 48-year-old Thurston County man in connection with the alleged shooting. The county jail log indicates he was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing as early Sunday morning, police say. No additional details were shared in the news release.