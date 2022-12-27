One dead, one charged in shooting Monday in Oakleigh Estates

Gadsden police continue to investigate a shooting Monday afternoon in the Oakleigh Estates area that killed one man and sent another to jail.

Officers responded at about 1:18 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Morningview Drive to a report that someone had been shot, according to GPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Marcus Hill. They found the victim, Michael Martin, dead from a gunshot wound.

A suspect, Robert Wilson, 30, was taken into custody. He's been charged with murder and remains in the Etowah County Detention Center as the investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Shooting leaves one man dead, another charged with murder