One dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-70 West

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash on Interstate 70 westbound near the exit to Interstate 71 North and Broad Street.

Authorities responded to the accident around 10:07 p.m., according to Columbus police. One person was pronounced dead at the scene at about 10:17 p.m. and another was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

All lanes are closed on I-70 West near the exit to I-71 North and Broad Street due to the crash as of 10:50 p.m.

