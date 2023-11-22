One dead and one in critical condition after shooting in Columbus to raise homicides to 52

One man is dead and another is injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Columbus, according to police.

Police said they responded around 7:21 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the area of Schatulga Road and Macon Road.

Responding police found two males suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Police identified the victim as Jermaine Thirkield, 18, who died at 8:28 p.m. at a local hospital.

The other victim, still unidentified, was taken into surgery for his injuries and remains in critical condition.

The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Sgt. K. Phillips at 706-225-4408 or kphillips@columbusga.org.

Information can also be submitted anonymously via City Protect or by texting VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

This is the 52nd homicide in Columbus in 2023, according to a list compiled by the Ledger-Enquirer.