One dead, one critical in separate Manhattan and Brooklyn shootings

One man died and another was fighting after separate shootings late Friday in Brooklyn and Manhattan, police and witnesses said.

Around 10:10 p.m., two men were shot near the intersection of Rockaway Parkway and Glenwood Ave. in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

Police found the two shooting victims in front of 1430 Rockaway Parkway.

One man, 32, was shot in the neck. He was declared dead at Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center.

The second man was shot in the shoulder. Police said late Friday he was not identified, and was not cooperating with their investigation.

He was also taken to Brookdale, where he was listed in stable condition.

In upper Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood around 9 p.m. Friday, a 29-year-old man was shot in the head outside an apartment building on Academy St.

Men who identified themselves as the victim’s friends said they tried to save him. One described trying to hold up the victim’s head.

“We are trying to keep him with us. We tried to keep him talking but he could only mumble,” the man said.

A second witness said: “He tried to get up but then he just collapsed. We are just hoping he makes it.”

The man was taken to Harlem Hospital, and police said he was in critical condition.

A second man, 21, wounded in the shooting went under his own means to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights, said police.

No immediate arrests were reported in either case.