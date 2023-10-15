One dead, one critically injured in double shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG − Police are investigating a double-shooting late Saturday night that left one person dead and another fighting for their life.

The incident unfolded in the area of Sixth and Patrick streets, according to initial reports. No information about victims, suspects or motive have been released since the investigation is ongoing.

The murder victim is Petersburg’s 17th of the year. Last year, 18 people were killed in the city.

This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they become available.

