One dead, one critically wounded in shooting on Near East Side

One person is dead and another critically wounded after a shooting Thursday night on the 500 block of North Champion Avenue on the Near East Side, Columbus police said.

The two victims were identified as males, but no additional information was being released pending the notification of family, according to a release issued by homicide detectives.

The death is the 203rd homicide in Columbus in 2021, adding to the year's record total.

Officers were called to the scene at 8:43 p.m. The victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where one died two hours later. The second victim was listed in critical condition.

Homicide detectives also were investigating the death of a person whose body was found Friday morning behind an East Side apartment building.

A citizen contacted police after finding the body in the 3200 block of Mayfair Park Place at 8:15 a.m., according to dispatchers. Medics pronounced the person dead at 8:20 a.m.

The apartment building is across the street from Fairmoor Elementary School, in a neighborhood east of James Road.

Police had not officially classified the death as a homicide as of noon Friday.

Anyone with information about either incident can contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

