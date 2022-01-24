One dead, one critically wounded in Norwich shooting

Jan. 24—NORWICH — Police say two people were shot at a home on School Street Sunday night and one of them has died.

Police responded to School Street in Norwich shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday for reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, officers found two men who had been shot during an altercation inside the home, according to the Norwich Police Department.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other, who suffered one gunshot wound, was taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich where he was in critical condition as of about 7 a.m. Monday, according to Norwich police Detective Richard Cannata. Police did not say where on the body either man was shot.

At least one of the men lived in the home, according to police, who had not yet confirmed the exact address of the shooting or released the victims' names or ages, pending the notification of their families.

Police were still on the scene as of about 10:30 a.m. Monday. A section of School Street — a steep sloping hill covered with patches of thick ice — was cordoned off by bright yellow crime scene tape. Norwich police and Connecticut State Police vehicles lined the street.

A group of at least five law enforcement officials wearing face masks and white hazard suits entered a tan and white multi-family house at 40 School Street just before 10 a.m.

Some entered through the front door on the first floor, where a Christmas wreath still hung on the door. Another entered through a second floor door toward the back of the house.

Detective Cannata said police were still investigating the shooting, talking to witnesses and hoping to speak to the surviving victim. Police did not say whether anyone else was involved in the shooting other than the victims.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.