One dead, one in custody following Romney shooting

Mar. 2—ROMNEY, W.Va. — One man was killed and another taken into police custody following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Romney.

Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions identified the victim Wednesday as Thomas Puffinberger, 31, and the alleged shooter as Michael R.T. Nair, 39.

Sions, whose agency assisted Romney Police Department with the investigation, said an altercation preceded the shooting where both men lived at 104 S. Grafton. No one else was at the residence when the incident occurred about 3:50 p.m.

Attempts to contact the Romney department Wednesday were unsuccessful. It was unclear if Nair had been charged. He was not listed as an inmate at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on Wednesday.

South Grafton Street runs off U.S. Route 50 in the town's business district.

Romney is the county seat of Hampshire County with a population of about 1,700, according to the 2020 census.