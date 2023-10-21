One dead, one in custody following axe attack in Pottawatomie County

EARLSBORO — One man is dead and another is in custody following an axe attack that Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office officials allege was a "drug-induced event."

Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie said deputies responded to the call in the county's jurisdiction near the town of Earlsboro.

"The suspect was staying with his mom at her house. The victim was staying at the house next door. He was house-sitting," Dinwiddie said. "At this point, we don't really have any good reasoning to why the event occurred. The suspect was just under the influence of narcotics and attacked the victim with an axe."

Dinwiddie identified the victim as Charles Rogers.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Felipe Reyes Wright. Wright has been booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to records on the jail's website.

Dinwiddie said there is no further threat to the community.

"We had the suspect in custody within the hour it happened," Dinwiddie said. "At this time, the suspect is in jail."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Axe attack in Pottawatomie County ends with one dead, one in custody