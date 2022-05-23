One dead, one in custody following shooting at Circle K in Gonzalez area

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gonzalez area Monday morning.

According to an ECSO spokesperson, the incident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the Circle K at the intersection of U.S. 29 and West Roberts Road.

In case you missed it: Pensacola man arrested for allegedly shooting another man in the leg during altercation

More from theECSO: Man was shot, killed and found lying underneath vehicle at Pensacola apartments

A male victim was shot at the scene and later pronounced dead. A person was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The ECSO has not released the identities of anyone involved in the incident at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia deputies investigating shooting at U.S. 29, Roberts Road