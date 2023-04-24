One dead, one in custody after shooting at Rose State College in Oklahoma

Midwest City police responded to an active shooter call on the campus of Rose State College in Midwest City on Monday. Police said one person was killed and the shooter is in custody.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter said police officers immediately responded when calls came in reporting someone had been shot. The officers confronted the subject, ordered him to drop the gun, and took him into custody. The shooting victim is dead, police confirmed, while the suspect has been transported to the Midwest City jail.

“At this time what it appears is this is some type of domestic-related incident,” Porter said.

There is no longer believed to be any threat to campus. However, police are continuing to sweep buildings out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safety ahead of allowing the campus to return to normal activity.

College officials said the shooter was in custody at 12:50 p.m. but advised those on campus to remain sheltering in place.

‼️ROSE ALERT: We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus. Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials. The shooter is in custody and police are on scene. More updates to follow. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/UDDosM8l0S — Rose State College (@RoseState) April 24, 2023

Screenshots of alert text messages were posted to Twitter, informing Rose State students of an active shooter threat and to shelter in place. The messages say they were sent using the Rave panic button.

Rose State College issues Active Shooter Alert! pic.twitter.com/UKAFwL1OUK — Ben Latham (@photogbenlatham) April 24, 2023

Midwest City police officials confirmed officers and the police chief are on scene and will provide more information when it's available.

