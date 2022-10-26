One dead, one in custody after Tuesday night shooting in Independence: Police

One person was killed and another was taken into custody after a shooting that unfolded Tuesday evening in a home on a residential block in Independence, according to police.

Police officers were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. to the 800 block of North Park Avenue on a reported shooting, the police department said in a statement on social media Tuesday night. Inside a residence there they found one person, identified as an adult male, who was declared dead at the scene.

Police took a person of interest into custody on Tuesday night and were not searching for any other suspect in connection, the department said in the statement.

The homicide was being investigated by detectives on Tuesday night. Further information was not immediately available from police.