One dead, one in custody after woman fatally shot in Raleigh

One woman is dead and one person is in police custody after a shooting in northeast Raleigh on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5100 block of North New Hope Road at 11:28 a.m. in the Lexington on the Green apartment complex near Louisburg Road.

Police found A woman, whose name has not been released, with serious gunshot injuries and announced hours later that she had died.

Police have not named the person in custody or said whether that person is a suspect.

Anyone who may have information is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.