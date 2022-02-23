One dead, one detained after body discovered in north Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES - One person is dead and another is in custody after police responded to a suspicious death in north Las Cruces.

The identities of the suspect and victim remain unknown. A police source familiar with the matter confirmed that police responded to the Los Arboles Mobile Village on the 2200 block of Doña Ana Road in regard to a homicide.

Police responded to the area after receiving a call about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. When they arrived, the police source confirmed that the suspect fled the area on a motorcycle. The chase moved from Doña Ana Road to Valley Drive before an officer was able to detain the suspect.

This is a developing story.

