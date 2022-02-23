One dead, one detained after body discovered in north Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES - One person is dead and another is in custody after police responded to a suspicious death in north Las Cruces.
The identities of the suspect and victim remain unknown. A police source familiar with the matter confirmed that police responded to the Los Arboles Mobile Village on the 2200 block of Doña Ana Road in regard to a homicide.
Police responded to the area after receiving a call about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. When they arrived, the police source confirmed that the suspect fled the area on a motorcycle. The chase moved from Doña Ana Road to Valley Drive before an officer was able to detain the suspect.
This is a developing story.
Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.
Others are reading
Las Cruces cancels ARPA bid process after audit turns up defects, code violations
Politics or data? Behind New Mexico's decision to drop its mask mandate
This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: One dead, one detained after body discovered in north Las Cruces