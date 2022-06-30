One dead, one detained in El Paso federal drug task force shooting in far East Side

A suspect is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Wednesday evening involving a federal drug task force on a busy street in far East El Paso, officials said.

The shooting by a Homeland Security Investigations task force occurred on Zaragoza Road next to Joe Battle Boulevard in front of El Mercado retail and dining area.

Little information had been released by federal law enforcement officials as of Thursday afternoon.

The names of the person shot and killed by law enforcement and the person arrested, as well as details and circumstances leading to the shooting, had not been disclosed.

Homeland Security Investigations

Homeland Security Investigations is an investigative arm of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Videos taken by passersby and posted on social media show a law enforcement officer performing CPR on a person on a median on Zaragoza Road between El Mercado area and a Burlington Coat Factory store. An SUV and an El Paso County constables patrol vehicle were stopped nearby.

The FBI has taken the lead in a multi-agency investigation of an assault on a federal officer, an FBI spokesperson said Thursday.

The HSI task force includes federal agents as well as local law enforcement officers. It had not been disclosed which agency the officer, or officers, involved in the shooting belong to.

FBI agents and investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office were part of the evidence-gathering team that responded to the scene Wednesday evening.

A sheriff's spokeswoman referred all questions to the FBI, saying it was the lead agency.

The shooting is the second death involving El Paso law enforcement this week after a man died after being shocked with a Taser by El Paso police on Monday at a 7-Eleven store in the Northeast. The case is under investigation.

