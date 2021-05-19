One dead, one detained following Tupelo shooting

May 19—TUPELO — A person of interest has been detained following a Tuesday evening shooting in central Tupelo that left one man dead.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of King Street around 6 p.m. May 18. Officers responding to the short street off of Jefferson Street near Crosstown found an adult male dead at the scene.

A death investigation is ongoing at this time. Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said a person of interest has been detained.

Police expect to release more information Wednesday.

