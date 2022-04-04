One dead, one detained following Monday shooting at South Pittsburg coffee shop

Apr. 4—One person is dead and another is being detained for questioning after a shooting at a downtown South Pittsburg, Tennessee, coffee shop early Monday.

"Here in South Pittsburg in the 400 block of Elm, we've had a shooting," Marion County Sheriff Ronnie "Bo" Burnett said Monday in a telephone interview from the scene. "We've got one deceased and the other one's being detained at the justice center for questioning."

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. CDT at Dragging Canoe Coffee Traders, a drive-thru coffee house at 409 Elm Ave., Burnett said.

Officers from the South Pittsburg Police Department, the sheriff's department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded, according to authorities.

Josh DeVine, spokesperson for the TBI, confirmed the state agency is assisting in the investigation but because it was still developing he was unable to offer any details.

The victim and his family "are well-known in this area," Burnett said. He said the victim's identity won't be released until the family is notified.

Burnett said he wasn't sure how the call came out. No charges have been filed as the investigation was ongoing Monday.

"I've three or four detectives here, and TBI's got three agents here, and we're working the scene," Burnett said.

Staff writer Stephen Hargis contributed to this story.

