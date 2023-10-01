One dead, one detained after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Austin Street at 9:30 a.m.

A man was located and pronounced dead on the scene. One person has been detained, police say.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

