One dead, one detained after North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Austin Street at 9:30 a.m.
Thieves steal car from family stopping in Memphis on road trip
A man was located and pronounced dead on the scene. One person has been detained, police say.
If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.