One dead, one hospitalized after small plane crashes in St. Lucie County
The notorious Atlanta detention center, which has been plagued by overcrowding and inmate deaths, is currently under investigation by the Justice Department for “serious allegations of unsafe, unsanitary living conditions.”
AAA Study finds ADAS could save more than 8,000 lives per year. Dynamic systems could prevent millions of crashes, but many hurdles remain.
Deuce Vaughn is used to proving the doubters wrong. And early in his NFL career, he is doing exactly that.
Here's a list of the best pizza ovens you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident in January.
The former president’s Georgia indictment has some observers asking whether the various prosecutors going after Trump are unintentionally undermining each other.
Keep an eye on multiple angles at once with these home-securing beasts. 'It's like you're there,' said a fan.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski makes the case for multiple draft setups.
Questions remain over the legality of last week’s raid on the Marion County Record, which was investigating the new town police chief.
Modeling microphones aren't a new idea but they're becoming more acurate at imitating popular and rare mics that would normally cost several thousand dollars each.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis gave former President Trump and the 18 other defendants until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender after being indicted on 41 counts related to alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Here's what we know about the arrest and booking in Georgia.
Last week’s deadly wildfires on Maui are a stark reminder that a warming climate means people need to prepare for future blazes, experts say.
A soundbar is one of the best TV upgrades you can buy. Here are the best models for every type of viewer.
When it comes to passenger safety in the popular midsize car segment, the Honda Accord rules supreme.
Measuring a mere 72 x 40.7 x 14.1 mm — just over half the length of the original NES controller — the 8BitDo Micro is a spiritual successor to the company’s Zero line of similarly minuscule gamepads. It also hurts my hands just to look at it.
Last week, wildfires quickly engulfed thousands of structures on Maui, forcing residents to flee their homes with little-to-no belongings. As of Tuesday, 99 people have been confirmed dead while at least 1,300 remain missing. Speaking last Thursday, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said the road to Hawaii’s recovery from the “unprecedented” wildfires “will be long.” An official from Homeland Security’s emergency agency told a White House briefing that the “coming days and weeks” will be “tough” for Hawaiians.
ElectraMeccanica, the maker of the tiny three-wheeled Solo electric vehicle, will merge with U.K.-based truck manufacturer Tevva in a bid to grow their combined market share for electric trucks, the companies said Tuesday. The merger represents a pivot for ElectraMeccanica, which struggled to produce its small electric vehicle profitably. After a recall in February, ElectraMeccanica was forced to discontinue the Solo vehicle.
WhatsApp is testing the ability to create stickers using generative AI. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available to a small number of testers through the Google Play Beta Program, but Meta is seemingly preparing to roll it out more broadly in the coming weeks.
All VCs big and small have an investment thesis that outlines how they invest: Market size, founder profile, verticals, geography, ownership targets, round size, check size, etc. It's just how VC works. If you send a pre-seed stage gaming monetization deck to a growth-stage consumer tech fund, or a growth-stage developer tool deck to an early-stage hardware investor, I can guarantee that you are wasting everyone's time. The first layer of shit-shield from the barrage of decks is often the associates at a venture firm — and the way Deckmatch describes it, that part of the job can now be parceled out to an AI.