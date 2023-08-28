One dead, one hurt in shooting at Easton Town Center

One person has died and another person was possibly injured after a shooting at Easton Town Center on Sunday evening.

Columbus police dispatchers said the shooting was reported at 6:14 p.m. at the shopping center. Initial reports from dispatchers were that officers found two people who had been shot.

The shooting was initially reported to have taken place inside the main mall area near the AMC Theater, however, information gathered as the situation unfolded indicated it had taken place outside the main mall building. More than 70 law enforcement personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital, where they died a short time later, according to dispatchers. One person was also believed to have been taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Mall stores close at 6 p.m. on Sundays but the movie theater was still open.

Columbus police, mayor to give statement at 9:30 p.m.

Columbus police personnel and Mayor Andrew J. Ginther are expected to address the shooting in a statement at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Witness said people ran after hearing gunshot

James Jones, 29, works at Easton and was outside taking a smoke break near Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern when he heard a gunshot, and someone told him to run indoors.

"That's when everyone ran (shouting) 'ah they're shooting, they're shooting,'" he said.

A security officer told a Dispatch photographer at the scene there were many teens and young adults at the mall Sunday, saying it was more than they'd ever seen.

Sunday was National Cinema Day and AMC Easton 30, the movie theater at the mall, was offering $4 movie tickets all day.

Police recovering evidence at scene

Multiple police sources said at least two firearms were recovered at the scene. Police also received multiple descriptions of possible suspects. Shell casings were also found and are being collected as evidence.

The mall has a no weapons policy, according to its website.

Easton Town Center releases statement

Management for the mall released a statement Sunday evening.

"There is no longer an active situation," the statement said. "A weapon was fired at Easton at an outside area of the North District at approximately 6:15pm. At this time, Columbus Police are on site."

Easton Town Center visitors asked to shelter in place as police look for suspect

Patrons who are at the mall were asked to shelter in place. Columbus police and other law enforcement officers went through the mall store by store to evacuate shoppers and employees.

There is not currently a description of any suspect.

Ramps from Interstate 270 reopened

The ramps from Interstate 270 to Easton Way have reopened in both directions. The ramps were closed as police worked to location possible suspects.

This is a developing story.

Dispatch staff members Cole Behrens and Courtney Hergesheimer contributed to this story.

