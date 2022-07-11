One dead, one injured in Apple Valley shooting Sunday night

One person was dead and another injured after a shooting Sunday night in Apple Valley, police said.

A post on the Apple Valley Police Department’s Facebook page gave the following details:

Officers were called about 6:23 p.m to the 900 block of Oriole Drive on reports that “multiple people with weapons were shooting at each other.”

When police arrived, there were two gunshot victims outside a home.

One person was dead. The other was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses say a vehicle fled the shooting scene before police arrived.

No further information was available Sunday night.

