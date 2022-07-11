One dead, one injured in Apple Valley shooting Sunday night
One person was dead and another injured after a shooting Sunday night in Apple Valley, police said.
A post on the Apple Valley Police Department’s Facebook page gave the following details:
Officers were called about 6:23 p.m to the 900 block of Oriole Drive on reports that “multiple people with weapons were shooting at each other.”
When police arrived, there were two gunshot victims outside a home.
One person was dead. The other was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses say a vehicle fled the shooting scene before police arrived.
No further information was available Sunday night.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | Lino Lakes residents targeted with racist propaganda
Crime & Public Safety | Tears and prayers at candlelight vigil for 3 kids, their parents at Vadnais Lake
Crime & Public Safety | Man arrested in infant daughter’s death 13 years ago in Coon Rapids
Crime & Public Safety | Iowa officers sue George Floyd protesters, accuse them of assault
Crime & Public Safety | Passenger died when intoxicated driver crashed in Maplewood, charges say