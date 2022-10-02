One dead, one injured in Bellview ballpark double shooting while games in action

Sheriff Chip Simmons - Update on Shooting at Local Ballpark Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 1, 2022

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says one young man is dead after a double shooting Saturday evening near Bellview Park.

Sheriff Chip Simmons said two individuals with masks killed a man who appeared to be 20 years old and injured another person at the corner of Longleaf Road and Pineforest Road just before 6 p.m.

"The information we have right now is that there were two males wearing masks who were engaged with the individual who is deceased," Simmons said. "Shots were exchanged. I would say there were dozens of shots being fired."

Simmons said they are looking for the two suspects who may be driving a Nissan Altima.

The shooting occurred in between the football and baseball fields while games were in action, according to Simmons.

"I can't tell you enough how this was senseless, careless and dangerous it is," he said. "We had kids around, we had parents around."

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

