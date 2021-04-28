One dead, one injured after Clovis shooting

Apr. 28—CLOVIS — One man has died and another suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning in a shooting near the 700 block of East Fifth Street.

A "subject observed running from the scene" has been detained, Clovis police stated in a news release.

Names of the victims were not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

A police news release stated officers responded to North Prince Street at 8:52 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 emergency phone calls about shots being fired.

"Officers were dispatched to a gunshot wound victim who was outside of a building in the 300 block of North Prince Street, less than two blocks from the 'shots fired' call," the release stated. "The victim, a 58-year-old male subject, had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. On the arrival of Clovis Fire Department ambulance, he was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

"Officers who arrived at the scene of the shooting in the 700 block of East 5th, discovered another person, a 53-year-old male subject, who had received multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Life saving measures were taken by on scene Officers and he too was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. The 53-year-old male died from his wounds."

Multiple witnesses said they saw the shooting. One man who declined to identify himself said he saw a man shoot two people and then leave on foot. One man was shot twice, with the second shot at close range, the witness told The News.

No additional information was immediately provided about the subject police said they have detained.

We will have more information as it becomes available.