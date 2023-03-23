One dead, one injured in Dallas motel shooting. No suspect in custody, police say

One person was injured and one was killed in a shooting at a Dallas motel early Thursday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call at a Motel 6 in the 1600 block of Regal Row at 3:33 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, police found two victims who had been shot, according to the preliminary investigation. One person died at the scene, and the other person was transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Officers at the scene told Star-Telegram partner WFAA that a group of people got into an argument that led to the shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released by police. No suspects have been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.