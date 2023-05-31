One dead, one injured after domestic incident in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH - One person died from gunshot wounds resulting from what police believe to be a domestic incident in Plymouth, according to a news release.

Officers from the Plymouth Police Department and Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of someone shot on Milwaukee Street in Plymouth at nearly midnight Saturday. Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was transported to the hospital and later released, while the second victim was found dead, according to the release.

The incident is under investigation by the Plymouth Police Department. Both people knew one another, and there is no indication of a threat to the public, the release said.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Paul Wagner at 920-893-6541.

More: Sheboygan County Home Builders Association's ex-director charged with stealing more than $100K from the association

More: Plymouth settles lawsuit alleging excessive force by two police officers, including lieutenant. Here's what body cam footage shows.

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Plymouth deadly shooting stemmed from domestic incident, police say