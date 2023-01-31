One dead, one injured after a driver of a stolen vehicle crashes into another vehicle, police say

A driver crashed a stolen vehicle into another vehicle, killing its passenger, Milwaukee police say.

The incident happened on North 27th Street and West Vliet Street on Monday around 1 p.m.

According to police, the stolen vehicle was traveling southbound on North 27th Street at a high rate of speed, when the driver failed to stop for a red traffic light and struck a vehicle traveling westbound on West Vliet Street.

The driver of the striking vehicle then fled the scene on foot, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 26-year-old man, was transported to a hospital. Police did not provide his condition. A passenger in the vehicle that was struck, a 65-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police say the investigating is ongoing and they continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

According to police, this is at least the eighth person to die from a crash this year in the city of Milwaukee.

