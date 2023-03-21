One dead, one injured in early-morning Fayetteville shooting

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Fayetteville on Tuesday, police said.

Police were called to the 100 block of Enoch Avenue off Murchison Road about 5:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance, Officer Alexandria Pecia said Tuesday. An injured woman was found outside the home, while another person was found dead inside the home, according to a news release. Pecia said investigators are withholding the gender of the deceased victim until the family is notified.

“It does appear that the deceased individual had gunshot wounds, but the scene is still under investigation,” she said.

Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide in the 100 block of Enoch Avenue. Officers were called to the home for a domestic disturbance Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The killing did not appear to be random, and there is no threat to the public, police said. Tuesday's killing marks the seventh homicide investigation for the Fayetteville Police Department in 2023, Pecia said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at 910-729-2525 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

