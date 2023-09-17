One person was killed and another seriously injured after a reported shooting Saturday evening in east Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department's Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting that was reported about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Ivory Avenue, according to Lubbock police.

Upon arrival, officers located two wounded people - one suffering two from serious injuries and the other suffering from moderate injuries. Both were taken by EMS to University Medical Center. The person who suffered serious injuries was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police by late Saturday had not identified either person or released additional details about what prompted the violence.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: One dead, one injured in east Lubbock shooting